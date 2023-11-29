Bonaire Wins 10 Scuba Diving Reader’s Choice Awards for 2024

Scuba Diving magazine announced the results of its 2024 Reader’s Choice Awards in the November 2023 issue, recognizing Bonaire in 10 categories.

Bonaire’s reputation as a diver’s paradise continues to dominate the scuba scene as the island secured 10 different awards in the 2024 Reader’s Choice Awards, including four number-one ratings. For the 31st consecutive year, Bonaire has maintained its reign as the number one Shore Diving Destination in the Caribbean/Atlantic region. The island also received first place in three other categories: Best Beginner Diving, Best Underwater Photography, and Best Snorkeling. Second place for Best Macro Life and Best Health of Marine Environment. Third place for Best Overall Destination, and Best Advanced Diving.

The destination also received Reader’s Choice rankings in Best Value and Best Wall Diving.

The 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on www.scubadiving.com and in the November 2023 issue of the magazine.