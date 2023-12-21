SolarDuck haalt 15 miljoen euro op voor de verdere ontwikkeling van van drijvende zonne-energie op zee

SolarDuck heeft met succes een volgende finacierinsgronde gesloten waarmee het bedrijf verdere stappen kan zetten in de ontwikkeling en toepassing van drijvende zonne-energie op zee. SolarDuck zal de eerste commerciële projecten gaan leveren en zet daarmee concrete stappen richting haar doel om in 2030 meer dan 1 GW aan zonne-energie op zee te installeren.

De financiering is verstrekt door zowel bestaande als nieuwe investeerders. Een internationaal consortium van Katapult Ocean, Green Tower, Energy Transition Fund Rotterdam en Invest-NL ondersteunen SolarDuck in het versnellen van een duurzame energievoorziening door toepassing van drijvende zonne-energie op zee. Met deze financiering kan het ervaren team de technologie verder optimaliseren om markten over de hele wereld te bedienen en de verdere uitrol te versnellen.

Nu de wereld elektrificeert en de stijgende wereldbevolking en verstedelijking leiden tot schaarste aan land, groeit de markt voor offshore-energie. De technologie van SolarDuck kan worden ingezet in regio’s met weinig wind, maar veel zon, als ‘stand-alone’ drijvende zonneparken op zee. Daarnaast kan de SolarDuck-technologie gecombineerd worden met offshore wind, zoals zal worden toegepast op de Nederlandse Noordzee. SolarDuck wil een aanzienlijke bijdrage leveren aan het uit-faseren van fossiele energiebronnen, zoals kolengestookte energiecentrales en dieselgeneratoren. SolarDuck stelt landen, eilanden en offshore-installaties in staat om hun eigen energie duurzaam op te wekken.

Projecten: 3 landen & het grootste hybride drijvende zonnepark

SolarDuck heeft inmiddels een pijplijn van meer dan 3,5 GWp en heeft de eerste projecten al gecontracteerd. Zo wordt onder andere gewerkt aan een 5MW project dat geïnstalleerd zal worden in het Nederlandse offshore windpark OranjeWind in samenwerking met RWE. Als het klaar is, zal dit het grootste drijvende zonnepark ter wereld zijn.

Daarnaast levert SolarDuck het allereerste offshore drijvende zonnepark van Japan. Dit project wordt geïnstalleerd in de baai van Tokio met lokale partner. Een derde project wordt in samenwerking met TNB Renewables ontwikkeld in Maleisië. Voorafgaand aan deze projecten zal SolarDuck begin volgend jaar haar offshore demonstratieproject ‘Merganser’ lanceren. Dit zal in de Nederlandse Noordzee worden geïnstalleerd en getest.

Koen Burgers, CEO & medeoprichter van SolarDuck, zegt over de financieringsronde: “We zijn verheugd dat we deze laatste financieringsronde succesvol hebben afgerond. SolarDuck introduceert een nieuwe wijze van energieopwekking. Met een toenemende vraag biedt drijvende zonne-energie op zee een concrete bijdrage in de decarbonisatie van onze energievoorziening. Deze financieringsronde biedt ons de middelen om de ontwikkeling van zowel ons team als onze technologie voort te zetten.”

Wat investeerders zeggen

Deze visie wordt gedeeld door de investeerders. Katapult Ocean is sinds het begin bij SolarDuck betrokken. Jonas Svegaarden, CEO van Katapult Ocean, zegt: “We zijn erg enthousiast om onze volgende investering in SolarDuck aan te kondigen en om de volgende groeifase te ondersteunen. Om ‘ocean-based’ oplossingen te benutten, moeten we ook offshore bouwen. SolarDuck vertegenwoordigt een nieuwe categorie in oceaaninfrastructuur, die aanzienlijk kan bijdragen aan de wereldwijde hernieuwbare energiemix.”

Rik Aalders, algemeen directeur van Green Tower, deelt dit standpunt en stelt: “Wij geloven dat, om de energietransitie te versnellen, een mix van verschillende technologieën moet worden ontwikkeld om te voorzien in de groeiende behoefte aan hernieuwbare energie. SolarDuck biedt een unieke toevoeging aan de bestaande energiemix, met een enorm potentieel voor verdere groei van hernieuwbare energie, zowel via stand-alone projecten als in colocatie met offshore wind. Green Tower is verheugd om samen met het team van SolarDuck deel uit te maken van die reis.”

Energy Transition Fund Rotterdam en Invest-NL zijn nieuwe investeerders. Ralph van Drooge, Sr. Investment Manager bij Energy Transition Fund Rotterdam, zegt: “We zijn verheugd en trots om SolarDuck te ondersteunen bij het verder ontwikkelen en implementeren van drijvende zonne-energie op zee over de hele wereld. Dit is een geweldige aanvulling op het versnellingsproces van de energietransitie en erg belangrijk voor de regio Rotterdam vanwege de positieve milieu-impact.”

Invest-NL, het door de Nederlandse staat gesteunde fonds, gelooft dat drijvende zonne-energie op zee een waardevolle toevoeging is in de Nederlandse energiemix. Corine Franken, Sr. investeringsmanager bij Invest-NL, voegt toe: “SolarDuck is een voorloper in de sector van drijvende zonne-energie op zee. Deze innovatieve, schaalbare oplossing richt zich op de groeiende vraag naar hernieuwbare energie en de schaarste aan landgebruik. Invest-NL is enthousiast om hun sterke, professionele managementteam te ondersteunen, dat veel kennis heeft van de offshore- en energie-sectoren.”

Impulse heeft SolarDuck ondersteund als hun corporate finance adviseur tijdens dit project. Feddo Tamminga, managing partner van Impulse: “De huidige marktomstandigheden met betrekking tot financiering zijn behoorlijk uitdagend, maar vanwege SolarDuck’s gebruiksvriendelijke en veelbelovende technologie, hun ervaren team en hun sterke grip op de markt, was het eigenlijk relatief gemakkelijk om hun volgende groeifase en uitbreiding te financieren. Samenwerken met het team was een groot genoegen en droeg bij aan het succes van deze investeringsronde.”

SolarDuck secures 15 million euro funding for the further development of offshore floating solar power

SolarDuck is excited to announce that it has secured additional funding for the development and deployment of Offshore Floating Solar power technology. This funding sets the company on a path of continued growth, able to further build on its leading position in the Offshore Floating Solar Energy industry, deliver its first commercial projects and increase its impact as the company works towards its goal of deploying over 1 GW of offshore generated solar electricity by 2030.

The funding has been provided by both existing and new investors. An international consortium of Katapult Ocean, Green Tower, Energy Transition Fund Rotterdam and Invest-NL all share SolarDuck’s commitment to accelerating a sustainable supply of offshore energy with offshore floating solar power. With the new funding, SolarDuck is able to extend its leading position by deploying its first commercial projects. In addition, its experienced and dedicated team continues to optimize the technology to build markets around the world and accelerate further roll-out.

As the world is electrifying and a rising world population and urbanization are resulting in land scarcity, the market for offshore energy generation is increasing. SolarDuck’s technology can be deployed in wind-scarce, but sun-rich regions as ‘stand-alone’ offshore floating solar farms. Co-locating SolarDuck technology with offshore wind is also possible, as will be happening in the Dutch North Sea. SolarDuck is aiming to generate a sizeable impact by replacing fossil powered energy sources like coal-fired powerplants and diesel generators. This technology also enables island and offshore installations – and even countries – to set up an independent supply of renewable energy.

Projects: 3 countries + the largest hybrid floating solar plant

SolarDuck has a pipeline of over 3.5GWp and has already secured projects around the world. Amongst other projects, work is being done on a 5MW demonstrator project to be installed at the Hollandse Kust West VII offshore wind park in the Netherlands (North Sea) in collaboration with RWE. When completed, it will be the largest hybrid floating solar plant in existence.

In addition, SolarDuck is providing Japan’s first ever offshore floating solar plant, to be installed in Tokyo Bay with local partners. A third project is underway with TNB Renewables in Malaysia. Ahead of these projects, SolarDuck will launch its offshore demonstrator project named ‘Merganser’ early next year. It will be installed and tested in the Dutch North Sea.

Koen Burgers, CEO & Co-founder of SolarDuck, says: “We are delighted to have secured this latest round of funding. SolarDuck is introducing a new asset class of energy generation. With demand increasing, offshore floating solar offers real promise for the decarbonisation of our energy supply. This successful funding round provides us with the means to continue the development and deployment of both our Team and technology.”

What investors say

This view is shared by the existing investors. Katapult Ocean has been on board since the very beginning of SolarDuck. Jonas Svegaarden, CEO, Katapult Ocean, says: “We are very excited to announce our increased investment in SolarDuck and to support their next phase of growth. In order to harness the blue growth opportunity, we must also endeavour to build offshore. SolarDuck represents a new category of ocean infrastructure, which has the potential to unlock significant resources towards the global renewable energy mix and to enable enhanced economics to existing offshore renewable assets”

Rik Aalders, managing director Green Tower shares this view stating that: “We strongly believe that to accelerate the energy transition, a mix of different technologies should be developed to cater for the needs of different geographical regions, all with their own characteristics. SolarDuck offers a unique addition to the existing energy mix, which will open up a huge potential for further growth of renewable energy, both via standalone projects and in co-development with offshore wind. Green Tower is pleased to continue to be part of that journey together with the team of SolarDuck.”

Energy Transition Fund Rotterdam and Invest-NL are new investors. Ralph van Drooge, Sr. Investment Manager at Energy Transition Fund Rotterdam, states: “We are pleased and proud to support SolarDuck in their promising journey in further developing and deploying offshore floating solar around the world. This is a great addition to accelerate the energy transition and very important for the Rotterdam region because of their positive social and environmental impact.”

Invest-NL, the Dutch state-backed fund, believes that offshore floating solar is a valuable ingredient in the Dutch energy mix. Corine Franken, senior investment manager at Invest-NL, adds: “SolarDuck is a front-runner in the offshore floating solar sector. This innovative, scalable solution addresses the growing demand for renewable energy and the scarcity of land use. Invest-NL is excited to support their strong, professional management team, which has deep knowledge of the offshore and energy industries.”

Impulse has been supporting SolarDuck as its corporate finance advisor during this project. According to Feddo Tamminga, managing partner of Impulse: “Current market conditions regarding funding are quite challenging, but due to SolarDuck’s easy-to-use and promising technology, their experienced team and their strong traction in the market, it has actually been relatively easy to fund their next phase of growth and expansion. Working together with the team has been an absolute pleasure and assured the success of this campaign.”

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

