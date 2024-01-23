After six months of not being able to box competitive, Raekwon Baas, now training at FitBoyz 010, made a successful comeback in the ring.

During the Open Championships OZNK he won the quarter-finals on Saturday January 20 by WO. On Sunday, January 21, he fought against the Belgian Lennert Dalemans, who defeated a German in the quarter-finals. Raekwon won this semi-final, which took place in Breda, on points.

Next Saturday, Raekwon will be in the final in Heerlen against Joshua Perkins from Barbells & Punches.

More Curaçaoans participate in these championships. Cyrus Clarinda (Bredase ring) also boxed last Sunday and was directly in the final, which he won against Justin Tomasoua (Van ‘t Hof).

Tremayne Melfor (FitBoyz 010) will box the semi-final on Saturday and if he wins, the finals on Sunday. Jurmar Samuel Valentijn (FitBoyz 010) and Zion Martina (B.A.V. Frisia) will both box directly in the final on Sunday. Valentijn will compete against Kaganhan Durmus (Belgium) and Martina against Devran Kizilkayali (Germany).

In the next press release we will report in detail about these boxers of Curacao origin.

Na een half jaar geen wedstrijden kunnen boksen maakte Raekwon Baas het afgelopen weekend een succesvolle come-back in de ring.

Tijdens de Open Zuid Nederlandse Kampioenschappen (OZNK) won hij de kwartfinale op zaterdag 20 januari door WO. Op zondag 21 januari trad hij aan tegen de Belg Lennert Dalemans, die in de kwartfinale een Duitser won. Raekwon won deze halve finale die in Breda plaats.

Volgende week zaterdag staat Raekwon in de finale in Heerlen tegen Joshua Perkins van Barbells & Punches.

Er doen meer Curaçaoënaars mee aan deze kampioenschappen.

Cyrus Clarinda (Bredase ring) bokste afgelopen zondag ook en stond gelijk in de finale, die hij won van Justin Tomasoua (Van ’t Hof).

Zaterdag zal Tremayne Melfor (FitBoyz 010) een halve finale boksen en als hij wint op de zondag de finale. Jurmar Samuel Valentijn (FitBoyz 010) en Zion Martina (B.A.V. Frisia) staan beiden zondag gelijk in de finale. Valentijn neemt het op tegen Kaganhan Durmus (Belgie) en Martina tegen Devran Kizilkayali (Duitsland).

