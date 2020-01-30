Updated KLM statement Coronavirus: KLM suspends flights to China

Please find below updated KLM statement regarding the Corona virus:

Based on existing and anticipated advice issued by various national and international bodies, including the World Health Organisation, KLM has decided that it will also suspend service to Beijing and Shanghai after this weekend until 9 February.

The flights departing from Amsterdam on Sunday, 2 February, are currently intended to give as many customers as possible the opportunity to return to Amsterdam from Beijing and Shanghai.

KLM is closely monitoring development of the Coronavirus outbreak in China and is maintaining intensive contact with various national and international health and aviation bodies.

The flexible rebooking policy for China, as previously announced, will remain in force. You’ll find further information here: https://www.klm.com/home/nl/nl#/tab=hpTbFlightstatus

KLM previously announced that it would suspend service to Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen.

