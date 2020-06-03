Tropical update… Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall over Campeche, Mexico.

Actualización tropical… La tormenta tropical Cristobal toca tierra en Campeche, México.

Cristobal has made landfall this morning over the state of Campeche, Mexico as a moderate tropical storm with sustained winds of 60 mph. Over land, the system will weaken to a tropical depression. The main threat with this system will continue to be the heavy rains that will produce life threatening flooding. Afterwards, the system is expected to emerge over the Gulf of Mexico and to develop again into a tropical storm that will eventually make landfall somewhere along the coast of the USA over the Gulf of Mexico. There remains some uncertainty whether it will be the same system (Cristobal) or a new tropical cyclone.

Cristobal tocó tierra esta mañana sobre el estado de Campeche, México, como una tormenta tropical moderada con vientos sostenidos de 60 mph. Sobre tierra, el sistema se debilitará a una depresión tropical. La principal amenaza con este sistema continuará siendo las fuertes lluvias que producirán inundaciones potencialmente mortales. Posteriormente, se espera que el sistema emerja sobre el Golfo de México y se desarrolle nuevamente en una tormenta tropical que eventualmente tocará tierra en algún punto de la costa estadounidense del golfo de México. Sigue habiendo cierta incertidumbre sobre si será el mismo sistema (Cristóbal) o un nuevo ciclón tropical.