Gobièrnu di Kòrsou
[PA BO INFORMASHON:]
Komo medida di prekoushon, entre otro restorantnan mester sòru pa registrashon di tur bishitante i warda esaki pa un periodo di un (1) luna.
Den e kuadro aki Gobièrnu di Kòrsou a sinta ku representantenan di Curaçao Restaurant Association (CRA) p’asina risibí un presentashon di un posibel método inovativo, pa protehá privasidat di klientenan aun mas tantu na momentu ku bishitá un restorant.
