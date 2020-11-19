Tim Kulinario di Kòrsou ta organisá evento di drive-thru BBQ pa rekoudá fondo.

Willemstad, 19 di novèmber 2020 – Den preparashon pa e kompetensia di Taste of the Caribbean 2021, e Tim Kulinario di Kòrsou ta organisá nan promé evento di BBQ estilo drive-thru pa rekoudá fondo. E fundraising estilo drive-thru lo tuma lugá riba parkeo di Sambil dia 28 di novèmber 2020, di 11AM – 3PM.

Tur aña, e Tim Kulinario di Kòrsou ta biaha pa Miami, Florida pa representá Kòrsou den e kompetensia di Taste of the Caribbean. E kompetensia ta ilustrá talentonan kulinario den diferente area di speshalidat manera, postre, cocktail, karni i muchu mas. Lamentablemente, a konsekuensia di e pandemia global, e aña aki e kompetensia a keda posponé. Apesar di sirkumstansia, e tim ta mantené un bista positivo riba 2021 i ta prepará pa un posibel kompetensia otro aña.

Kumprando bo karchi pa solamente 20 Florin, bo ta risibí un kaha pa bai ku’ne prepará pa algun di Kòrsou su mihó kòkinan. Esaki ta inkluí un saté di galiña, chorizo di galiña, striploin, maishí mariná, salada di batata, coleslaw, aros moro, pan, sous di pinda i 1 limonada. Lo tin bebida adishonal na benta.

Un danki speshal ta bai na Sambil, Coca-Cola, Firgos, Esperamos, Dynaf, Fayad’s Fruit and Vegetable i Deli Nova pa hasi posibel ku e tim por prepará un plato delisioso i inolvidabel.

Pa mas informashon, por yama na 465-1005 o manda un e-mail na info@chata.org pa kumpra bo karchi.

CHATA ta kontentu pa kompartí lokual e Tim Kulinario di Kòrsou 2020 a prepará i ta entusiasmá pa nan representá Kòrsou den e siguiente kompetensia di Taste of the Caribbean. Sostené i suigi e tim riba Instagram i Facebook, kaminda nan lo kompartí mas di nan talento kubo.

Curaçao Culinary Team Hosts their Drive-thru BBQ Fundraiser Event

Willemstad, November 19, 2020 – In preparation for the Taste of the Caribbean Competition 2021, the Curaçao Culinary Team is hosting their first ever drive-thru BBQ fundraising event. The drive-thru fundraiser will take place at the Sambil parking lot on November 28, 2020 from 11AM – 3PM.

Every year, the Curaçao Culinary Team heads down to Miami, Florida to represent Curaçao in the Taste of the Caribbean competition. The competition showcases culinary talents in different areas of specialty, such as pastries, cocktails, meat and much more. Unfortunately, due to the global pandemic, this year’s competition has been postponed. Regardless of circumstances, the team is maintaining a positive outlook on 2021 and are preparing for a possible competition next year.

By purchasing a ticket for ANG 20, you can receive a to-go box prepared by some of Curaçao’s best chefs with chicken skewer, chicken chorizo, striploin, marinated corn, potato salad, coleslaw, rice and peas (aros moro), bread, peanut sauce and 1 soft drink. There will also be additional beverages available for purchase.

A special thanks to Sambil, Coca-Cola, Firgos, Esperamos, Dynaf, Fayad’s Fruit and Vegetables & Deli Nova for making it possible for the team to prepare a delicious and unforgettable meal for you.

For more information, please call 465-1005 or send an email to info@chata.org to purchase your tickets.

CHATA is excited to share what the Curaçao Culinary Team 2020 has prepared for you and looks forward to having them represent Curaçao at the next Taste of the Caribbean competition. Make sure to support and follow the team on Instagram and Facebook, where they will be showcasing their skills and talent.