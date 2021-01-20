GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Government of Sint Eustatius The freezer to store the COVID-19 vaccine arrived last Sunday, January 17th 2021

The freezer to store the COVID-19 vaccine arrived last Sunday, January 17th 2021, from the Netherlands. This freezer will store the “Moderna” vaccine. This is – most probably – the vaccine we will receive from the Netherlands. A final decision which vaccine we will receive (either Phizer or Moderna) will be taken by the end of this week.

 

