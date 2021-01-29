Op donderdag 28 januari aanvaardde prof. dr. Rose-Mary Allen haar benoeming als buitengewoon hoogleraar Cultuur, gemeenschap en geschiedenis, in het bijzonder met betrekking tot het lokale en het Caribische perspectief aan de Algemene Faculteit van de Universiteit van Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez met haar rede getiteld: ‘Di Kabuya bieu pa kabuya nobo: new approaches in culture within a dynamic Caribbean context?’

De plechtigheid vond plaats in de aula van de UoC in het bijzijn van familieleden en naaste vrienden van prof. dr. Rose-Mary Allen, rekening houdende met de geldende maatregelen rondom het virus COVID-19.

De avond begon met een toespraak van de Rector Magnificus van de UoC, dr. Francis de Lanoy, vervolgens hield prof. dr. Elisabeth Echteld haar laudatio. Hierna kon prof. dr. Rose-Mary Allen zich tot het publiek richtten om haar rede uit te spreken. In haar oratie wilde ze de ​​discussie op gang brengen over cultuur en kunst, over hoe deze verweven zijn met zaken zoals collectieve identiteit en verbondenheid, het dekoloniseren van geschiedenis en cultureel erfgoed, gemeenschap, onderlinge verbondenheid en inclusie, en over vragen met betrekking tot gender en seksualiteit, met name in een (Nederlandse) Caribische context.

Cultuur is een term die verschillende associaties oproept en vele connotaties heeft. Het is tweesnijdend, aan de ene kant geprezen en verheven als een essentiële bijdrage aan het leven, maar aan de andere kant ook in twijfel getrokken en bestreden. Cultuur als fenomeen moet dan worden opgevat als een complex, gelaagd, dynamisch, doorlopend proces, iets dat voortdurend wordt overwogen, onderhandeld en (her) vormgegeven, en dat kritisch moet worden benaderd. Vandaar ook de titel Di kabuya bieu pa kabuya nobo.

In deze oratie heeft prof. Allen Curaçao als een ‘case study’ en haar focuspunt gebruikt, waarbij zij in gedachten hield dat elk van de eilanden van Caribisch Nederland, zijn eigen bijzonderheden heeft als het gaat om cultuur, wat serieuze wetenschappelijke aandacht verdient, inclusief vergelijkend onderzoek. Zij heeft voortgebouwd op de al lang bestaande zorgen rondom cultuur, gemeenschap en geschiedenis om de noodzaak te beargumenteren om Curaçao kritisch te plaatsen in de bredere en intellectuele discussies rondom cultuur die rekening houdt met de sociale context, zowel in het verleden als in het heden.

De avond werd afgesloten met de mogelijkheid om de nieuwe professor te feliciteren op de patio van de UoC nog steeds rekening houdende met de geldende maatregelen van sociale afstand.

De oratie kon ook gevolgd worden via live stream: www.uoc.cw/stream en is nog via de link te bekijken.

Dr. Francis de Lanoy Rector Magnificus UoC

Inaugural lecture Rose Mary Allen

January 28, 2021

Excellencies, Minister of Education, Science, Sports and Culture, president and members of the university’s Board of Trustees, Prof. Allen, deans, colleagues, our live stream viewers, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, bon nochi, goedenavond, good evening and welcome at this academic ceremony during which Prof. Allen will be accepting her appointment as professor on the chair Culture, society and history, with a focus on local and Caribbean perspectives.

Thank you for having accepted our invitation and for honoring us with your presence. I hereby open today’s academic ceremony.

Ladies and gentlemen,

It goes without saying that Curaçao is a multicultural society par excellence. A look back at our past shows that since earlier times, our country has characterized itself as a country where various groups with different cultures live together. Being a colony of different mother countries in the past has had its influence on our cultural and historic reality. The arrival of Shell in 1905 led to foreign workers settling on the island to work at the refinery and associated companies.

From an international perspective development of economies, interactions between countries, and development of aviation and maritime traffic have also contributed to diversity as people have been given a choice in where to live. Curaçao was not excluded from this international development.

The diversity of our society is a fact. However, globalization and in particular increasing migration have added an ethnic-cultural dimension to diversity. The globalization and globalization of the media, especially social media with the free movement of goods, money, people and transnational relations, contributed to the sustainability of cultural pluralism within our society.

How did we handle the emergence of cultural pluralism? How are we currently dealing with this phenomenon?

Do we run the risk of cultural fragmentation as a result, which may lead to disrespect of our local traditions, conducts, habits, culture and possible social tensions?

For example, we are now in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic that has led to a multi-sectoral, financial and humanitarian crisis, yet at the same time, our community is involved in our political folklore with 27 parties and political campaigns. Simultaneously the urge and excitement for the traditional festival di Tumba with lots of music, dance and entertainment are manifesting themselves. As you can imagine, this combination of actions is not understandable for everyone who lives on our island, especially the ones that are not familiar with our traditions and habits.

That is why we consider this Chair of Culture, Society and History to be a very important and crucial chair for our university. Our name holder Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez was an ardent promoter of the development of the country’s children including their own identity and culture. That is why we should feel very proud today with the establishment of this chair with a real “yu di Kòrsou” daughter of our soil as the chair holder.

The fact that culture is given a place within the highest educational institution of our country provides opportunities for developing of education on culture, research, capacity building as well as sustainable support for cultural policy and well-informed decision making within our country. The title of Prof. Allen’s inaugural lecture already indicates future path originated with the knowledge of the past, the reality of the present. Both senior citizens, adults and young people play an important role in this awareness and development process.

In this context we are very pleased that Prof. Rose Mary Allen, an internationally and regionally well-known anthropologist and cultural scientist with an extensive network and publications in international academic journals has accepted a professor’s position at our university. Prof. Allen, thank you very much for accepting this and I am confident that with your knowledge, experience and network the Faculty of Arts will start an energetic process of cultural awareness and commitment in our society by especially knowing and valuing our history, traditions, and culture. On a personal note I consider this evening a special one as since my appointment as Rector Magnificus of this university in 2012 today it is the first time that I have granted the title of professor to a “yu di Kòrsou”. Prof. Allen, Rose as I call you, masha pabien, I am proud to be the first one to address you as professor of the University of Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Considering the title of Prof. Allen’s inaugural lecture this evening: “Di Kabuya bieu pa kabuya nobo”. New approaches in culture within a dynamic Caribbean context, I am very excited to listen to what our newly appointed professor will share with us.

In closing, I would like to thank Prof. Allen again for accepting this position at our university. Thank you very much for your attention and I wish you all a pleasant and enlightening evening!