CHATA – Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association

CHATA’s priority is focussed on recovery of the Tourism & Hospitality sector and of our economy in general. We therefore believe that only together, in a stretched and balanced collaboration, we can achieve this.
This morning CHATA met with Minister Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia to discuss employment development for the sector, as the tourism & hospitality industry is picking up again and, as a result, there are many vacancies to be filled within the industry. During the meeting, it was discussed how CHATA and the Ministry of Social Development, Labor & Wellbeing can work together to connect with local candidates that are out of work at the moment and match them in the most efficient way possible, to fill the current vacancies.

 

