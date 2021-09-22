Let’s Talk Tourism Joint Quarterly Press Conference 

Veroesjka de Windt, CEO of BONHATA shared an update on the accommodation performance for the month of July and August of 2021 and the forecast for the upcoming months. In the month of July, the occupancy rate was 70% and August 75%. This is an increase compared to the same period in 2020 when the occupancy rate was 20-25%. BONHATA is seeing a strong recovery post-Covid and will continue to collaborate, invest with TCB and stakeholders.
Onno de Jong, CEO of BIA gave an overview of the number of passengers arriving on the island from January – August 2021 with insights of where they are coming from. Bonaire welcomed a total of 191,163 visitors between January 2021 – August 2021 by air, with a total of 5,248 flights arriving at the Bonaire International Airport. Majority of the visitors arrived from Amsterdam (114,681 pax.), Curacao (40,990 pax.), Atlanta (6,614 pax.), Miami (5,814 pax.), and Aruba (4,129 pax.).
The Harbor Master, Mr. Gunther Flanegin shared on the number of cruise calls scheduled for the upcoming season and the COVID protocols that are in place. For the month of September, we currently have 2 cruise calls scheduled, for October 4 cruise calls, and for the month of November a total of 22 cruise calls are scheduled.
TCB in collaboration with its stakeholders will continue to inform our community on a quarterly basis on the developments, opportunities and challenges in the Tourism Industry.
Interested in following (virtual) our plans for the future of Tourism?
Join our Bonaire Tourism Summit by liking our Local Facebook page: ‘Tourism Corporation Bonaire’.
