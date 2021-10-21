Curaçao U.S. CONSULATE GENERAL United States, France, and the Kingdom of the Netherlands host Trilateral Conference to combat transnational crime in the Caribbean 

Working in coordination with the government of Curaçao, the Joint Interagency Task Force-South (JIATF-South) hosted their annual Trilateral Conference on Curaçao from Tuesday, October 19 to Thursday, October 21. This multinational collaboration between the United States, France, and the Kingdom of the Netherlands increases regional stability and security by reducing the flow of drugs and degrading and dismantling Transnational Criminal Organizations. Currently, twenty-two Partner Nations provide counter-narcotics support for JIATF-South operations, resulting in multi-ton seizures of illicit drugs and hundreds of arrests and underscoring a strong global commitment to counter drug trafficking, combat transnational crime, and promote the rule of law. The United States Air Force is proud to provide support for JIATF-South’s operations through the U.S. Forward Operating Location on Curaçao.