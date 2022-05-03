Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djárason mainta 6:00 o.l., 4 di mei 2022.
|Day:
|Djamars
|Djárason
|Djaweps
|Djabièrnè
|Djasabra
|
parsialmente nublá
|
parsialmente nublá
|
parsialmente nublá
|
parsialmente nublá
|
áwaseru aislá
|Rain probability:
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|High:
|32ºC / 90ºF
|32ºC / 90ºF
|32ºC / 90ºF
|32ºC / 90ºF
|31ºC / 88ºF
|Low:
|26ºC / 79ºF
|26ºC / 79ºF
|26ºC / 79ºF
|26ºC / 79ºF
|26ºC / 79ºF
|Sunrise time:
|06:15
|06:14
|06:14
|06:14
|06:14
|Sunset time:
|18:50
|18:50
|18:50
|18:51
|18:51
|Wave heigth (meters):
|1.5 – 2.0
|1.5 – 2.0
|1.5 – 2.0
|1 – 1.5
|1 – 1.5
Pronóstiko
Kompilá: djamars 3 di mei 2022, 05:00 o.l. (09:00 UTC).
Kompilá: djamars 3 di mei 2022, 05:00 o.l. (09:00 UTC).
Tempu: Shelu ta leve te parsialmente nublá ku wer seku. Bientu lo kontinuá de bes en kuando un poko fuerte.
Temperatura máksimo lo alkansá 32ºC i temperatura mínimo 26ºC.
Solo ta sali 06:15 i ta baha 18:50 o.l.
Bientu: Generalmente for di ost i moderá te basta fuerte; forsa 4 te 5 (20 te 39 km/ora, 11 te 21 nudo). De bes en kuando fuerte te posiblemente duru den ráfaga; forsa 6 te 7 (40 te 61 km/ora, 22 te 33 nudo).
Situashon general: Ekstenshon di un preshon haltu ta sigui sòru pa bientu relativamente fuerte den nos área i pa e motibu aki kondishon di laman lo ta un poko brutu. Mas ainda, airu seku i stabil ta stroba desaroyo di nubianan ku áwaseru tambe durante parti di djárason. Despues, formashon di nubia lokalmente por kondusí na un tiki yobida durante sobrá di e período di pronóstiko.
Kondishon di laman: Moderá te basta brutu ku altura di olanan entre 1 i 2 meter (4 i 7 pia). E olanan di mas haltu ta riba laman habrí.
Fenómeno spesial: Ningun.
Perspektiva te djaweps mainta: De bes en kuando mas nubia ku chèns pa algu di áwaseru pasahero. Bientu lo mengua i laman ta relahá un poko.
Meteorólogo: Coffie
