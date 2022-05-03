NOTISIA PRONOSTIKO DI TEMPU 

Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djárason mainta 6:00 o.l., 4 di mei 2022.

Day: Djamars Djárason Djaweps Djabièrnè Djasabra

parsialmente nublá
parsialmente nublá
parsialmente nublá
parsialmente nublá
áwaseru aislá
Rain probability: 0% 0% 0% 0% 20%
High: 32ºC / 90ºF 32ºC / 90ºF 32ºC / 90ºF 32ºC / 90ºF 31ºC / 88ºF
Low: 26ºC / 79ºF 26ºC / 79ºF 26ºC / 79ºF 26ºC / 79ºF 26ºC / 79ºF
Sunrise time: 06:15 06:14 06:14 06:14 06:14
Sunset time: 18:50 18:50 18:50 18:51 18:51
Wave heigth (meters): 1.5 – 2.0 1.5 – 2.0 1.5 – 2.0 1 – 1.5 1 – 1.5

Pronóstiko

Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djárason mainta 6:00 o.l., 4 di mei 2022.
Kompilá: djamars 3 di mei 2022, 05:00 o.l. (09:00 UTC).

Tempu: Shelu ta leve te parsialmente nublá ku wer seku. Bientu lo kontinuá de bes en kuando un poko fuerte.

Temperatura máksimo lo alkansá 32ºC i temperatura mínimo 26ºC.
Solo ta sali 06:15 i ta baha 18:50 o.l.

Bientu: Generalmente for di ost i moderá te basta fuerte; forsa 4 te 5 (20 te 39 km/ora, 11 te 21 nudo). De bes en kuando fuerte te posiblemente duru den ráfaga; forsa 6 te 7 (40 te 61 km/ora, 22 te 33 nudo).

Situashon general: Ekstenshon di un preshon haltu ta sigui sòru pa bientu relativamente fuerte den nos área i pa e motibu aki kondishon di laman lo ta un poko brutu. Mas ainda, airu seku i stabil ta stroba desaroyo di nubianan ku áwaseru tambe durante parti di djárason. Despues, formashon di nubia lokalmente por kondusí na un tiki yobida durante sobrá di e período di pronóstiko.

Kondishon di laman: Moderá te basta brutu ku altura di olanan entre 1 i 2 meter (4 i 7 pia). E olanan di mas haltu ta riba laman habrí.

Fenómeno spesial: Ningun.

Perspektiva te djaweps mainta: De bes en kuando mas nubia ku chèns pa algu di áwaseru pasahero. Bientu lo mengua i laman ta relahá un poko.

Meteorólogo: Coffie

 

