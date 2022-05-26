Korps Politie Sint Maarten Dirt-bike rider injured on the airport road

The personnel of the traffic department are busy investigating a traffic incident that took place on May 25, 2022 at approximately 3:15 p.m. close to the round-about at the PJIAE airport.

According to the preliminary investigation, it appeared that a rider of dirt-bike who was coming from the direction of Maho, was in the process of overtaking several cars. At that same time a black bus was about to drive onto the main road which resulted in a crash.