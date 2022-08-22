Kòrsou visibel den Champions League den e temporada benidero tambe

WILLEMSTAD- 22 di ougùstùs, 2022 – Ajax i Kòrsou a duna nan kolaborashon un èkstra impulso. Kòrsou ta Partner Ofisial for di 2020, i ta entre otro prominentemente visibel riba manga di ünifòrm di Ajax durante kompetensianan hulandes. For di temporada pasá ta permití pa tin un logo riba manga durante kompetensianan europeo tambe, i p’e motibu akí Kòrsou tabata visibel den e temporada anterior durante tur partido ku Ajax a hunga den Champions League tambe. P’e temporada di 22-23 e akuerdo akí a keda alargá i atrobe Kòrsou lo aparesé riba manga durante tur partido ofisial ku Ajax hunga na Europa.

Menno Geelen, direktor komersial di Ajax: “Temporada pasá Ajax 1 a klousurá e temporada na Kòrsou. Durante e bishita akí e hungadónan di Ajax a disfrutá di e isla i nan a sòru pa hopi kara kontentu dor di nan bishita na diferente skol i proyekto. Banda di esei nos por a laga tur nos siguidónan mira kon bunita Kòrsou ta. Esei nos lo sigui hasi meskos den e temporada benidero. Ku e nòmber riba manga den Champions League, Kòrsou ta keda visibel tambe p’e fanátikonan internashonal di Ajax i di futbòl en general.”

Muryad de Bruin, counterpart director di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou: “Nos ta ansioso pa un temporada nobo di Champions League ku e logo di Kòrsou riba manga di e kamisa di ünifòrm. Den e temporada anterior nos a mira kon grandi e alkanse internashonal di Champions League ta. E partidonan ta ser transmití den hopi pais ku ta mashá importante pa Kòrsou. Nos ta kontentu ku pa medio di e kolaborashon internashonal akí ku Ajax, den e temporada benidero nos lo ta visibel atrobe den e paisnan akí.”

Curaçao visible in the Champions League in the coming season as well

WILLEMSTAD- August 22, 2022 – Ajax and Curaçao have given their partnership an extra boost. Curaçao has been an Official Partner since 2020 and is, among other things, prominently visible on the sleeve of the Ajax shirts during Dutch competitions. Since last season, a logo on the sleeve is also allowed in the European competitions and therefore Curaçao was also visible during all matches which Ajax played in the Champions League last season. For the season 22-23, this agreement has been extended and Curaçao will again be on the sleeve during all official matches that Ajax plays in Europe.

Menno Geelen, commercial director of Ajax: “Last season Ajax 1 closed off the season in Curaçao. During this visit the Ajax players enjoyed the island and caused many happy faces by visiting various schools and projects. In addition, we were able to show all our followers how beautiful Curaçao is. We will continue to do so in the coming season. With the name on the sleeve in the Champions League, Curaçao will also remain visible for the international Ajax and soccer fans.”

Muryad de Bruin, counterpart director of the Curaçao Tourist Board: “We are looking forward to a new Champions League season with the Curaçao logo on the sleeve of the shirts. Last season we saw how big the international reach of the Champions League is. The matches are broadcasted in many countries that are very important to Curaçao. We are happy that through this international cooperation with Ajax, we will again be visible in these countries in the coming season.”

Curaçao ook komend seizoen zichtbaar in Champions League

WILLEMSTAD – 22 augustus 2022 – Ajax en Curaçao hebben hun partnership een extra impuls gegeven. Curaçao is sinds 2020 Official Partner en is onder andere prominent zichtbaar op de mouw van de Ajax shirts in de Nederlandse competities. Sinds vorig seizoen is een logo op de mouw ook toegestaan in de Europese competities en daardoor was Curaçao vorig seizoen ook zichtbaar tijdens alle wedstrijden welke Ajax in de Champions League speelde.Voor het seizoen 22-23 is deze afspraak verlengd en zal Curaçao wederom op de mouw staan tijdens alle officiële wedstrijden welke Ajax in Europa speelt.

Menno Geelen, commercieel directeur Ajax: “Afgelopen seizoen sloot Ajax 1 het seizoen af op Curaçao. Tijdens dit bezoek genoten de Ajacieden van het eiland en zorgden ze voor veel blije gezichten door hun bezoek aan diverse scholen en projecten. Daarnaast konden we aan al onze volgers laten zien hoe mooi Curaçao is. Dat zullen we komend seizoen onverminderd blijven doen. Met de naam op de mouw in de Champions League blijft Curaçao ook zichtbaar voor de internationale Ajax- en voetbalfans.

Muryad de Bruin, counterpart director Curaçao Tourist Board: “Wij kijken uit naar een nieuw Champions League seizoen met het Curaçao logo op de mouw van het wedstrijdshirt. Het afgelopen seizoen hebben we gezien hoe groot het internationale bereik van de Champions League is. De wedstrijden worden uitgezonden in vele landen die erg belangrijk zijn voor Curaçao. Wij zijn blij dat we door deze internationale samenwerking met Ajax het komende seizoen weer in deze landen zichtbaar zullen zijn.”