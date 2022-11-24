1st Blue Bay International Pro-Am golf tournament

Famous names out of the game of golf alongside other sports delight fans at the Blue Bay Golf & Beach

Resort where also Olympic Runner Churandy Martina tees off with the pros. Three rounds were played

from Wednesday to Friday, with the finale on Friday.

Willemstad/Curacao. The flagship event of the PGA of Bavaria, the Blue Bay International PRO-AM,

kicked off on Wednesday November 16th

, with 3 days of playing golf at the iconic Caribbean golf course of

Blue Bay Curacao Golf & Beach Resort.

Sascha Elender, the 2022 Bavarian State Champion teed off alongside Olympic runner Churandy

Martina. With Marcel Haremza a former champion of the MCB Masters tournament, which is still

remembered by many, went on the starting line to regain another title at a PRO-AM on Curacao. With

Christoph Günther, a Challenge tour winner found himself to compete in the 1st Blue Bay International

PRO-AM alongside other well-known players like Fabian Becker, Hendrik Engdahl or Daniel Wünsche.

The opening ceremony was held on Tuesday November 15, where the CEO of Blue Bay Golf & Beach

Resort, Sepp Koster, opened the evening with a speech to the entire field of players. Also the Minister of

Economic Development of Curacao, Mr. Ruisandro Cintje, did not miss the opportunity to congratulate the

players who found their way to Curacao. The opening ceremony was topped off with a performance of the

German Curacao Music Project where Jada van Dijk performed her German – Papiamentu song “Biba

kada Momentu” – “Live every moment”, together with the explosive dancers.

The team of golf professional Steffen Kefer with Tobias Willer, Frank Kozlovsky and Jürgen Schuhmaier

had the upper hand in the last round with a sensational performance. With an overall score of -47 strokes

under par, the quartet won the overall team ranking in a commanding manner. Congratulations! The full

action was broadcasted live by sports.cw.

The finale between the golf professionals was played between Steffen Kefer and Martin Hastie. The

leaders went into the final with a very close gap between them, guaranteeing some excitement until the

very last putt, where the two had to play a sudden playoff.

As dusk was already setting in and the amateurs still had a “million guilders shoot out” ahead of them, the

organizers decided to award the two professionals the shared victory. So the Scottish Martin Hastie and

the German Steffen Kefer won the 1st Blue Bay International Pro-Am together in the Professional

classification and thus shared the title and the purse for first and second place.

“The golf course has a beautiful design and it’s lovely to play here. A lot of fun and great golf, I will

definitely come back to Blue Bay again”, says winner Martin Hastie.

“All in all it was a great success, we had a lot of fun this week and a lot of good golf was played”, says

Steffen Kefer. “All the players enjoyed our beautiful island and the Blue Bay golf course, so we’re looking

forward to host next year’s edition. I would like to thank all staff members and volunteers, without them

such an event wouldn’t be possible.”