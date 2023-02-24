Kòrsou su produkto turístiko presentá durante  New York Travel & Adventure Show 2023

WILLEMSTAD- 24 di febrüari 2023 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) huntu ku 7 partner di sektor privá a partisipá na otro edishon di New York Travel & Adventure Show. E feria di mas grandi di Estádos Unídos dirigí riba públiko general a tuma lugá na Jacob K. Javits Convention Center na New York. Durante dos dia e tim di Kòrsou a presentá e produkto úniko ku Kòrsou tin di ofresé. Riba e promé dia agentenan di biahe tambe a bishitá e feria pa haña mas informashon di destinashonnan eksitante, manera Kòrsou!

Tur ku a bishitá e stènt di Kòrsou a haña informashon tokante nos isla, variedat di akomodashon i nos atrakshonnan turístiko. Komo parti di e stènt di Kòrsou a inkluí un repliká di e mural na Scharloo di artista visual yu di Kòrsou, sr. Francis Sling. Durante di e feria, Francis tabata presente i a pinta riba e réplika hasiendo e totalidat ainda mas bunita. Di e manera aki a laga e bishitantenan sera konosí tambe ku un di e hopi talentonan di nos isla.

Tambe huntu ku nos agensia publisitario na Merka, Diamond PR i Ofisina di Turismo di Boneiru a organisá un sena spesialmente pa agentenan di biahe. E sena a tuma lugá na Manhattan. Akinan kokínan di Kòrsou a presentá nos kushina lokal i a kompartí nos isla su historia riku hasiendo uso di diferente plato lokal. Tambe a organisá un di dos sena pa agentenan di biahe kual a tuma lugá na Westchester County. E sena a keda organisá pa CTB huntu ku nos agensia di representashon The Muse Collection. Durante di e sena, CTB huntu ku e hotèlnan partisipante a duna informashon di Kòrsou i e hotèlnan.

CTB ta gradisí partnernan di sektor privá, Acoya Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa, , Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Coral Estate Luxury Resort, LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao, Papagayo Hotel & Resort, Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort i AMR Collection Hotels konsistiendo di Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa pa nan partisipashon. Bou di tur ku a bishitá e stènt di Kòrsou lo rifa un biahe i estadia pa Kòrsou. E show a resultá un biaha mas un oportunidat fantástiko pa promové Kòrsou!

The Curaçao tourism product presented during New York Travel & Adventure Show 2023

WILLEMSTAD- February 24, 2023 – Recently the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) participated at this year’s edition of the New York Travel & Adventure Show together with 7 private sector partners. The show, which is the largest fair in the United States geared towards the general public, took place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. For two days the Curaçao team presented the unique product that Curaçao has to offer. On the first day, the travel agents also visited the fair to obtain more information on exciting destinations such as Curaçao!

Everyone who visited the Curaçao booth received information about our island, the variety of accommodation options we offer, and our tourist attractions. The Curaçao booth included a replica of the mural in Scharloo belonging to the local visual artist, Mr. Francis Sling. Francis was present at the fair and he painted on the replica, thereby making it even more beautiful. This way we also gave the visitors the opportunity to meet one of the many talented people from our island.

Furthermore, together with our publicity agency in the US, Diamond PR, and the Bonaire Tourist Board we organized a dinner in Manhattan especially for the travel agents. Here, chefs from Curaçao showcased our local cuisine and shared our island’s rich history through several local dishes. We also organized a second dinner for travel agents which took place in Westchester County. The dinner was organized by CTB together with our representation agency, The Muse Collection. During the dinner, CTB together with the participating hotels shared information about Curaçao and our local hotels.

CTB extends its gratitude to the private sector partners Acoya Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Coral Estate Luxury Resort, LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao, Papagayo Hotel & Resort, Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort and AMR Collection Hotels consisting of Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, and Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa for their participation. We will be raffling a trip to Curaçao including accommodation among all those who visited the Curaçao booth. The travel show once again turned out to be a fantastic opportunity to promote Curaçao!