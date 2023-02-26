Despues di dos aña di forma virtual.. HOW Radio 90.9 FM a presentá e di tres edishon di “HOW RADIO CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS” ..pa promé biaha ku presensia di públiko

Willemstad– Djabièrnè anochi HOW Radio 90.9 FM a presentá e di tres edishon di “HOW Radio Christian Music Awards” ku alabes tabata e promé biaha despues di dos aña ku esaki a tuma lugá ku presensia di públiko. Ultimo dos añanan pa motibu di medidanan di prekoushon pa ku COVID-19, e evento a tuma lugá di forma virtual.

Pero djabièrnè último tabata diferente, púbiko a reakshoná masalmente i den un sala yen pueblo di Kòrsou a disfrutá engrande di tur loke e artistanan a presentá. Tambe entregamentu di e diferente rekonosementunan a keda aploudí pa un i tur. Músika di alabansa i adorashon ta sirbi un ròl importante den nos komunidat pa enkurashá, duna goso, pas i speransa. Durante e anochi impreshonante aki HOW Radio a para ketu i rekonosé e bunita trabou ku nos artistanan lokal kristian ta hasi na Kòrsou i otro partinan di mundu.

Meta di HOW RADIO CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS ta pa honra i duna rekonosementu na nos artistanan lokal kristian, ku ta residensiá na tur parti di mundu, pa e trabou ekselente ku nan ta desplegá den e área di músika Kristian. Pa medio di voto di oyentenan di HOW Radio 90.9 FM i henter e pueblo di Kòrsou e artistanan lokal a risibí rekonosementu den 20 diferente kategoria, entre otro, “Worship Song of the Year”, “Krioyo Song of the Year”, “Music Video of the Year”, “Band of the Year”, “Male & Female Artist of the Year” i mas.

Aña pasá nos a reta nos artistanan pa bin ku mas kansion pa mucha i tambe kansionnan d pasku di resurekshon, algun artista a bai pa e reto aki i esaki a kondusí ku e aña aki 3 kategoria nobo a bin aserka: ……..

Tur e nominadonan a destaká ku nan produkshonnan popular riba nivel haltu i nan kansionnan tabata den esnan mas pidí na HOW radio 90.9 FM. Riba e anochi aki tur e nominadonan a risibí un rekonosementu i e nominado ku a risibí mas voto, a haña un “award” den e kategoria ku el a keda nominá. E anochi aki a konta tambe ku tremendo presentashon di Angelique Klooster, Aemy NiaFeliz, Shelomi Doran-Bakhuis, Reuben van Lierop, Zamar, Sound of Heaven i tambe Nathan Senchi direktamente for di Boneiru.

Loke sigur a resaltá e anochi aki tabata e públiko ku a bin masalmente i e kolaborashon entre e diferente artistanan ku a bin ta hasi un bon trabou pa halsa nos Rei i Salbador Kristu Hesus di forma musikal.

Reuben van Lierop a resulta esun ku mas rekonesementu un total di 7 HCMA, pa loke ta e aña 2022.

Female Artist of the year 2022- Debora Eendragt

Male Artist of the year 2022 – Reuben van Lierop

Band / Group of the year 2022 – Proskuneo

Song Artist of the year 2022 – Lag’E Rasona – Reuben van Lierop

Top 90 di aña 2022 – Dios Su Amor – TRUE

Di e forma aki HOW Radio 90.9 FM. Ke sigui kontribuí na stimulá nos músikonan lokal pa sigui krea produkshonnan na nivel haltu pa guia e pueblo den alabansa i adorashon i kompartí e mensahe di speransa ku ta asina importante pa nos pais. ●

Esnan ku a risibi mas voto den e HCMA 2023 1 Kids Song of the Year Mi ta kanta pa Señor – Rosette Maduro 2 Christmas Song of the Year Pasku ta yegando – Debora Eendragt 3 Easter Song of the Year E ta kumpli – Devany 4 Worship Song of the Year Toka kurason di Dios – Shelomi Doran- Bakhuis feat. Proskuneo 5 Inspirational Song of the Year Perseverá (Extended) – Reuben van Lierop 6 Cultural Song of the Year Lag’é resoná – Reuben van Lierop 7 Urban Song of the Year Riba dj’E – Reuben van Lierop feat. Nathan Senchi 8 Krioyo Song of the Year Tur kos pa mi Rei – Shelomi Doran- Bakhuis feat. TRUE 9 Latin Song of the Year Biba p’E – Ito Martes feat.Willy Rodriquez 10 Cover Song of the Year Un Kurason limpi (Cover) – Reuben van Lierop 11 Spanish Song of the Year Mi oración – Angelique Klooster 12 Music Video of the Year Riba dj’E – Reuben van Lierop feat. Nathan Senchi 13 Live Performance of the Year Kristu ta Señor di tur (Live) – Proskuneo 14 Band/ Group of the Year Proskuneo 15 Female Artist of the Year Debora Eendragt 16 Male Artist of the Year Reuben van Lierop 17 Song Artist of the Year Lag’E Resona – Reuben van Lierop 18 TOP 90 di aña 2022 Dios Su Amor –TRUE 19 The Legend of HOWRADIO 90.9 FM Sylvare Henry