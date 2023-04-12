CHATA Newsletter | An Overview Of What Has Been Happening

The membership meeting, hosting 100 attendees, was sponsored by CHATA Member, MCB and was held at CHATA Member, Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort. The first meeting of the year mainly focused on ‘CHATA 2.0’ and the signed MOU with CTB, with introductions by CHATA’s Vice-Chairman, Mr. Rick van der Pluijm, and presentations by HR Partner Specialist, Romy Nieuwenhuis, CTB’s Counterpart Director, Muryad de Bruin, and CHATA’s Interim Managing Director, Jim Hepple.

Spring is in the Air! To keep up with the most recent developments and specials from our members, check out CHATA’s product update!

LAST DAY to Nominate your STAR!

Stars of the Industry | 18 April 2023

CHATA is preparing for the next Stars of the Industry where CHATA will give special recognition to the best Employees and Supervisors of the 1st Quarter of 2023.

Therefore, CHATA kindly requests ALL CHATA Members to elect their Employee, Supervisor, and/or Manager for the 1st Quarter of 2023 and send in their names before Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Simply by completing the form in the link.

Please be informed that the next Stars of the Industry Event is planned to take place on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.



