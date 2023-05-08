E INSIATIVA “BAN YUDA KORSOU” A KOMBERTI DEN UN AVALANSHA DI KONTRIBUSHON I SOSTEN NA ESNAN KU MAS NESESIDAT PAÑA

Willemstad – 7 di Mei 2023- Un akshon, ku a kuminsa serka Pamedy Martis i Shalimar Coco riba nan pagina di Facebook “Ban Yuda Kòrsou” a kombertí su mes dun un avalancha di kontribushon i sosten pa duna esnan, ku ta mas den nesesidat, paña den bon kondishon i mas.

E inisiativa i yamada pa kontribuí ku paña durante di un drive-thru, a resulta den mas di 10 vehíkulo yen di paña i asesorio. Hopi di esnan ku a asisti na e drive-thru a ofrese un man pa yuda hasi e esfuerso un gran èksito.

E inisiativa e keda koroná riba Dia di selebrashon di Aña di Rei, ora ku spesifikamente esnan ku mas den nesesidat, a keda invita pa pasa na stènt di “Ban Yuda Kòrsou i tuma paña, sapatu i otro asesorio útil pa nan uso. Un simpel yamada di Martis i Coco a demonstra e gran sentido di komparti ku otro ku ta biba den nos tur su kurason.

Srta. Martis i Srta. Coco a kuminsa ku nan Facebook page “Ban Yuda Kòrsou” ku e meta pa kontribuí, riba nan propio forsa, na bienestar di komunidat. Limitá na trafikashon durante di pandemia di Covid-19, nan a usa nan tempu i energia pa traha riba e pagina i oumentá alkanse di pagina. E akohida di kolekshonamentu i destribushon di paña na esnan ku mas den nesesidat a surprasá nan espektativa

E kantidat di kos kolekta tabata muchu mas di loke nan a spera. E sosten di famia, amigu, koleganan, konosínan oero tambe otro personan enan no konosí tabata grandisimo. Coco i Martis a apresiá e sosten. Nan ta gradisi Kora Faneite (Curaçao Festival Center), CIBC FirstCaribbean, Mangusa Supermarket, Jerry Transport i Angelique Sweet Treats pa e sosten.

Na CIBC FirstCaribbean e inisiativa di e kolega Pamedy Martis a keda brasá pa tantu banko komo koleganan. Asina Pamedy a risibi yudansa spontaneo di koleganan.

“CIBC FirstCaribbean ta sostené su empleadonan pa kontribuí na enrikesé bida di esnan ku tin mas nesesidat den komunidat. Ban Yuda Kòrsou a proba ku un inisiatva asina por desaroyá den un movement di karidat sostené pa un grupo grandi den nos komunidat” Timba Engelhardt, Country Manager di CIBC FirstCaribbean bisa.

INITIATIVE OF “LETS HELP CURAÇAO” TURNS INTO AN AVALANCHE OF CONTRIBUTIONS AND SUPPORT TO HELP THOSE IN NEED WITH CLOTHING

Willemstad – May 7, 2023 — An act of kindness started by Pamedy Martis and Shalimar Coco on their Facebook page “Lets Help Curaçao” turned into an avalanche of contributions and support to provide those in need with used but very wearable clothing and more.

The initiative and call to contribute, with the clothing drive-thru, resulted in more than 10 vehicles full of clothing and accessories. Many who attended the drive, offered their support to actively make the effort a great success.

The initiative got ‘crowned’ on King’s Day when, especially those in need, were invited to visit the Let’s Help Curaçao stand in Madurostraat and take very usable clothing, shoes or other accessories for their use. A simple call to action by Martis and Coco showcased the great sense of sharing that lingers deep in the heart of the community.

Ms. Martis and Ms. Coco started their Facebook page “Lets Help Curaçao” with the intention of contributingon their own strength to the well-being of the community. Unable to travel during the Covid-19 pandemic, they used their time and energy to build up the page and increase their outreach. The clothing collection and distribution to those most in need, was one activity that truly surprised their expectations.

The amount of goods collected was far beyond what they had expected. The support of family, friends, colleagues and other random persons was overwhelming. This support was highly appreciated by Coco and Martis. They thanked Kora Faneite (Curaçao Festival Center), CIBC FirstCaribbean, Mangusa Supermarket, Jerry Transport and Angelique Sweet Treats for their support.

At CIBC FirstCaribbean the initiative by their colleague Pamedy Martis was embraced both by the bank as well as her colleagues. She received spontaneous hands-on support from her colleagues.

“CIBC FirstCaribbean supports its employee’s contribution to enriching the life of those more in need of the community. This initiative of “Lets Help Curaçao” proved such an initiative can turn into a movement of kindness supported by a great group in the community,” said Timba Engelhardt, Country Manager CIBC FirstCaribbean.