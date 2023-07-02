July 2, 2023
NOTISIA

Amanda  Verkerk ta resultá Miss Teenage Globe 2023

Willemstad- djadumingu 2 yüli 2023 den sala di PWFC Multifunctional center a tuma lugá elekshon di Miss Teenage Globe 2023.

 

Dia 1 di yüli 2023 a tuma lugá e show final di e sertámen hubenil di momentu, Miss Teenage Globe 2023. Kaminda Valerie Van Heydoorn, miss teenage Globe 2022 a yama ayó na su titulo i entregá esaki na su susesor.

 

Durante e anochi aki e partisipante nan tabatin un total di 3 presentashon, kaminda nan a demostrá e kuerpo di hurado  nan abilidatnan pa presentá dilanti di publiko

 

Nan promé presentashon tabata den trahe uniformá. Kaminda kada partisipante ta skohe un tópiko i  ta haña 1 minüt pa defendé nan tópiko. Di dos presentashon den trahe di baño i nan último presentashon tabata den trahe di gala.

 

Durante e anochi tabatin diferente premio entregá , entre otro;

Miss Teenage Congeniality ta sali Luz-Thalia Ramdjas

 

Amanda Verkerk a bai ku e premio nan di Miss Teenage fotogenika, Miss teenage globe beautiful hair, Miss teenage globe beautiful smile,

Miss teenage globe beautiful skin i Miss teenage globe best body.

 

E premio di Miss Teenage disipliná i Miss teenage globe beautiful legs ta bai pa Angelli Meyer

 

I por último Miss teenage globe beautiful face ta resultá Thailis Matos

 

Miss Teenage popular Ta resultá Rutvièna Rosalina.

 

E hurado nan tabatin e tarea difisl pa saka e tòp 5 kual a resultá srta. 7 thailis matos

Chinouq Cathlin

Angeli Meyer

Amanda Verkerk

Rutviena Rosalina

 

Dany Balentien i Giltally Doran tabatin na nan enkargo, pa hasi e pregunta skohí for di bowl.

 

Tòp 3 a resultá:

Rutvièna Rosalina

Thailis Matos

Amanda Verkerk

 

 

Seguidamente nos top 3 a hasi un desfile final pa asina saka e “international look”.

 

QMQ Organization por wak bèk riba un anochi eksitoso kaminda Dany Balentien i Giltaly Doran, a dirigí e anochi eksitosamente i a demostrá nan talento komo maestro di seremonia.

 

Veronique picardo i Bravenheart Sax a entretené e sala yená di PWFC.

 

Amanda Verkerk resultá ganador apsoluto di e título Miss Teenage Globe 2023.

 

Thailis Matos ta keda komo promé finalista

i Rutvièna Rosalina ta resultá e di dos finalista.

 

QMQ Organization ta gradesí i yama danki na kada un di su spònsornan i tur su kolaboradornan pa hasi e sertámen posibel.

