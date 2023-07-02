Amanda Verkerk ta resultá Miss Teenage Globe 2023
Willemstad- djadumingu 2 yüli 2023 den sala di PWFC Multifunctional center a tuma lugá elekshon di Miss Teenage Globe 2023.
Dia 1 di yüli 2023 a tuma lugá e show final di e sertámen hubenil di momentu, Miss Teenage Globe 2023. Kaminda Valerie Van Heydoorn, miss teenage Globe 2022 a yama ayó na su titulo i entregá esaki na su susesor.
Durante e anochi aki e partisipante nan tabatin un total di 3 presentashon, kaminda nan a demostrá e kuerpo di hurado nan abilidatnan pa presentá dilanti di publiko
Nan promé presentashon tabata den trahe uniformá. Kaminda kada partisipante ta skohe un tópiko i ta haña 1 minüt pa defendé nan tópiko. Di dos presentashon den trahe di baño i nan último presentashon tabata den trahe di gala.
Durante e anochi tabatin diferente premio entregá , entre otro;
Miss Teenage Congeniality ta sali Luz-Thalia Ramdjas
Amanda Verkerk a bai ku e premio nan di Miss Teenage fotogenika, Miss teenage globe beautiful hair, Miss teenage globe beautiful smile,
Miss teenage globe beautiful skin i Miss teenage globe best body.
E premio di Miss Teenage disipliná i Miss teenage globe beautiful legs ta bai pa Angelli Meyer
I por último Miss teenage globe beautiful face ta resultá Thailis Matos
Miss Teenage popular Ta resultá Rutvièna Rosalina.
E hurado nan tabatin e tarea difisl pa saka e tòp 5 kual a resultá srta. 7 thailis matos
Chinouq Cathlin
Angeli Meyer
Amanda Verkerk
Rutviena Rosalina
Dany Balentien i Giltally Doran tabatin na nan enkargo, pa hasi e pregunta skohí for di bowl.
Tòp 3 a resultá:
Rutvièna Rosalina
Thailis Matos
Amanda Verkerk
Seguidamente nos top 3 a hasi un desfile final pa asina saka e “international look”.
QMQ Organization por wak bèk riba un anochi eksitoso kaminda Dany Balentien i Giltaly Doran, a dirigí e anochi eksitosamente i a demostrá nan talento komo maestro di seremonia.
Veronique picardo i Bravenheart Sax a entretené e sala yená di PWFC.
Amanda Verkerk resultá ganador apsoluto di e título Miss Teenage Globe 2023.
Thailis Matos ta keda komo promé finalista
i Rutvièna Rosalina ta resultá e di dos finalista.
QMQ Organization ta gradesí i yama danki na kada un di su spònsornan i tur su kolaboradornan pa hasi e sertámen posibel.
