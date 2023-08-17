United Airlines to Add Two Additional Weekly Flights to Bonaire from New York/Newark

Strong demand for travel to the island drives increase in winter season lift

United Airlines, in collaboration with Tourism Corporation Bonaire, the Government of Bonaire, BONHATA, and Bonaire Flamingo International Airport (BON), today announced the addition of two additional weekly flights from New York/Newark (EWR) to Bonaire (BON) in anticipation of a busy winter and spring travel season. United currently offers once-weekly flights to Bonaire from Houston (IAH) and once-weekly from New York/Newark (EWR) and will be expanding their New York/Newark (EWR) service to three times a week to meet the continued demand of US travelers wanting to visit the Dutch Caribbean island.

Beginning January 10, 2024, and available to book now, United Airlines will add round-trip Sunday and Wednesday flights between New York/Newark and Bonaire, in addition to its current round-trip Saturday service. With the additional service, United will now offer a total of 61 scheduled round-trips between the United States and Bonaire from January 10, 2024 through April 24, 2024.

“We are ecstatic to be working with United Airlines to bring two new weekly flights to the island this upcoming winter,” said Miles Mercera, CEO at Tourism Corporation Bonaire. “It’s a testament to our growing reputation among US travelers and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors, both old and new, to beautiful Bonaire and everything it offers.”

“United is proud to continue to grow its Caribbean presence as part of our broader, industry-leading international expansion,” said Matt Stevens, Vice President of International Planning at United. “These additional flights provide our customers with even more options to travel to Bonaire and help position United as the airline of choice for customers planning their leisure travel.”

“More flights mean more visitors to share our unique culture, spectacular natural setting, warm weather, and fantastic culinary scene with,” said Jolinda Craane, Commissioner of Tourism of Bonaire. “We hope these additional flights will help us showcase our diverse and sustainably committed island as well as continue to build upon our important relationship with North America.”

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

