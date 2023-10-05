Promé 5 dianan di e 62o Kampionato Mundial di 10×10 Dam Internashonal, Willemstad 2023!

4 óktober 2023

Dia 28 di sèptèmber tabata e apertura ofisial di e 62o Kampionato Mundial di 10×10 Dam Internashonal, Willemstad 2023 ku ta tumando lugá di 28 sèptèmber pa 13 óktober 2023 den Sambil Conference Center.

Kompaña pa musika di Universal Brass Band, tur e hungadornan di dam a marcha ku nan bandera i a drenta Sambil kaminda nan a keda risibí pa Direktiva di Federashon Dam Kórsou, Presidente di FDOK i Minister Ruisandro Cijntje. Na entrada di e sala Vise Presidente di e Koninklijke Nederlandse Dam Bond Sr. Eduard Autar a duna un demonstrashon riba un bòrchi di dam masivo i a enkurashá tur hungador pa nan usa nan mihó strategianan pa nan sali vensedor na final di e kampeonato. Mester bisa ku e apertura a konta ku presensia di hungadornan di e di 5 Curacao Open Challenge tambe, prosedente di paisnan manera Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil, Republika Dominikana, Israel, Aruba, Kòrsou, Romania, Jamaica, Guyana i Surnam, entre otro.

Presidente di di Federashon Dam Kòrsou i Tournament Direktor, Sr. Clifton Agata, Presidente di Federashon Deporte Olimpoko Kòrsou, Sr. Jean Francisca, Sra. Barbara Francisco di OWCS, Sr. Tyrone George propetario di Merakii Seaview Escape Resort, Sr. Muryad de Briun Direktor di CTB, Presidente di Federashon Internashonal di Dam Sr. Jacek Pawlicki i Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko Sr. Ruisandro Cijntje tur a hiba palabra ekspresando e importansia di e kampeonato aki na Kòrsou i a ekstendé un kaluroso bon biní i éksito na tur e hungadornan presente. Despues ku Minister Cijntje i Sr. Francisca a ofisialisá e weganan komo habrí ku hugada di e promé piedra, tur presente por a disfruta di un bunita show di Tumba di Djuric Dju Dju Vi Virginie, kompaña pa grupo di baile Cyber Club Extreme pa despues nan prepará nan mes mentalmente pa e promé wega di e kampeonato ku a kuminsá 3or di e mesun atardi.

Despues di 5 dia di weganan mentalmente intenso, dia 3 di óktober, e Grandmasternan Internashonal por a disfruta di un dia liber ku un rekorido na Banda Bou, kortesia di Curacao Tourism Board den kolaborashon ku Fiesta Tours i nan a keda impreshoná di e bunitesa i historia di Dushi Kòrsou.

Awor aki Kòrsou tin 2 hungador mas den kontienda huntu ku mf Mijail Eisden. Nan ta mf Carlos Lorevil i mf Clifton Agata. Motibu ta ku na último ora 2 hungador a kai afo (Haiti i Cameroon). Reglanan di Federashon Internashonal ta stipulá ku e hungadornan ku tin e ranking lokal di mas haltu ta bini na remarke pa sinta na e mesa di dam komo hungador di reserva. Despues di evaluá esaki ku e Presidente di Federashon Internashonal, Sr. Lorevil i Sr. Agata a aseptá e reto di representa Kòrsou huntu ku Sr. Eisden.

Segun e puntuashon despues di 7 ronda, gmi Iurii Anikeev di Ukrania ta dilanti ku 4 wega ganá. Pa lo ke ta trata e hungadornan femenino, gmif Viktoria Motrichko tambe di Ukrania ta dilanti ku 3 wega ganá. Pero faltando 8 dia mas den e kampeonato mundial, kualke un di e Grand Masternan di Dam Internashonal Maskulino i Femenino por karga e titulo di kampeon den nan kategoria, sin importá kua pais of hungador ta e favorito.

Públiko tambe por presensiá e weganan den e Sambil Conference Center, pero bou di e petishon estrikto di e organisashon i Chief Arbiter, Sr. Hensley Rondei pa mantene silensio na momento ku ta pasa na e mesanan.

Tur informashon relashoná ku e evento aki lo ta obtenibel via di e pagina sosial di FEDERASHON DAM KORSOU i por sigi e weganan LIVE via di e kanal di Youtube: FEDERASHON DAM KORSOU.

5 Day Recap 62nd World Championship 10×10 International Draughts, Willemstad in 2023!

October 4th, 2023

The official opening of the 62nd World Championship 10×10 International Draughts was held on the 28th of September, 2023 currently taking place in the Sambil Conference Center, Curacao. Accompanied by the Universal Brass Band, all players marched with their flags and upon entering the building where greeted by members of the Curacao Draughts Federation, the president of the Curacao Olympic and Sports Federation and the Minister of Economic Development and Tourism Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje. At the entrance of the Conference Center, Mr. Eduard Autar, VP of the Royal Dutch Draught Federation gave a demonstration on a massive draughts board and encouraged the players to put their best strategies into their play for a successful result. Players of the 5th Annual Curacao Open Challenge were also present for the opening, with representatives from Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Israel, Aruba, Romania, Curacao, Jamaica, the Guyanas and Surinam, among others.

President of the Curacao Draughts Federation and Tournament Director, Mr. Clifton Agata, President of the Curacao Olympic and Sports Federation, Mr. Jean Francisca, Ms. Barbara Francisco of the Ministries of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, Mr. Tyrone George owner of the Merakii Seaview Escape Resort, Mr. Muryad de Bruin, Director of the Curacao Tourism Board, President of the International Draughts Federation, Mr. Jacek Pawlicki and Minister of Economic Development and Tourism Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje all expressed the importance of the tournament being held on Curacao, welcomed all players to Curacao and wished them much success during the tournament. After declaring the tournament officially opened with the inaugural moves by Minister Cijntje and Mr. Jean Francisca (FDOK), all present enjoyed an exciting Tumba Show by artist Djuric “Dju Dju Vi” Virginie accompanied by the Cyber Club Extreme dancers. And the players set off to prepare for the first game of the championship on the same day.

After 5 days of mentally intense games, on October 3rd, the International Grandmasters were treated to a tour of Banda Bou courtesy of the Curacao Tourism Board in collaboration with Fiesta Tours, where they were impressed with Dushi Curacao’s beauty and history.

Curacao currently has 3 players in the championship, including mf Mijail Eisden: mf Carlos Lorevil and mf Clifton Agata. Reason being that at the last moment 2 players were unable to compete and Federation rules dictate that players with the highest local ranking can then participate as reserve players. After evaluation by Mr. Jacek Pawlicki (FMJD), Mr. Lorevil and Mr. Agata accepted the challenge and are now also representing Curacao during the tournament.

As per the standings after the 7th round of play, gmi Iurii Anikeev (Ukraine) is ahead with 4 games won and gmif Viktoria Motrichko (Ukraine) is ahead with 3 games won. But with 8 more days of play to go, any one of these Grand Masters can become the next World Champion of International Draughts in their category, irrelevant of any favourites to win. The general public can also visit the games at the Sambil Conference Center, however the organisation and the Chief Referee Mr. Hensley Rondei request that the general public adhere to the absolute silence policy as per federation rules.

All information regarding the event is available via the Facebook Page: FEDERASHON DAM KORSOU and LIVE transmissions of the games via the Youtube channel: FEDERASHON DAM KORSOU.

