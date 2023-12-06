Curaçao, December 1st, 2023

Blue Bay Curaçao Golf & Beach Resort is thrilled to announce the return of the International Pro-Am Golf Tournament, scheduled from December 8-10, 2023. This prestigious event, now in its second year, continues to bring together golf enthusiasts from around the world in a celebration of talent and sportsmanship against the backdrop of Curaçao’s stunning natural beauty.

The tournament will feature an exciting mix of professional and amateur golfers, with a special highlight on international professionals, including the renowned Ralph Miller. Ralph Miller, with his impressive track record and expertise, is set to offer a spectacular performance, showcasing the skill and finesse that make golf such a beloved sport.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed sponsors, including PGA Bayern,

Landhuis Chobolobo, Curacao Tourist Board (CTB), Brasa, Chichi, The Wine Factory, CIBC, Audi Curacao, Callaway and Stitch one, whose generous support has been instrumental in bringing this event to life. Their commitment to promoting sports and tourism in Curaçao is deeply appreciated.

The final of the tournament is scheduled for Sunday, December 10, where guests can

witness the thrilling finals from 1 pm at the iconic 18th hole. This is a not-to-miss

opportunity for golf enthusiasts and families alike to experience the excitement of the game in one of the most beautiful settings in the Caribbean.

Additionally, guests are welcome to watch the tournament at their leisure from the

delightful Lemongrass area, offering a perfect vantage point to enjoy the tournament

amidst the serene beauty of Blue Bay.

We invite everyone to join us in this celebration of golf and community spirit. Whether you are a seasoned golfer or a new fan of the sport, the 2nd International Pro-Am Golf

Tournament at Blue Bay Curaçao Golf & Beach Resort promises to be an unforgettable

experience.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

