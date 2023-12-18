Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Accident on A.th Illidge Road Prompts Urgent Safety Reminder

At approximately 10:45 am on December 17th, 2023, the Central Police Dispatch received calls reporting a traffic accident on the A.th Illidge Road, in proximity to Residences Nr. 140. Responding to this incident multiple police patrols and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident involved a white Hyundai I-20 traveling from the Middle Region area heading towards the Madame Estate. Simultaneously, a scooter, overtaking several vehicles in a curve from the opposite direction, lost control and collided with the front of the white I-20.

The rider of the scooter sustained injuries, notably a broken right leg and bruises to his body. On-site assistance was administered by ambulance personnel, and the injured party was later transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical attention.

The Police Force Sint Maarten (KPSM) urges all drivers and riders to adhere to traffic ordinances, especially during this busy holiday season. The incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers on the road, emphasizing the importance of responsible driving behavior.

Considering this incident, KPSM implores all road users to exercise caution, patience, and vigilance, contributing to the safety of our community during this festive season.

