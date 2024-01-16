Kòrsou ku éksito remarkabel den turismo durante 2023

WILLEMSTAD – 15 di yanüari 2024 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta anunsiá ku orguyo un rèkòrt históriko pa turismo, markando 2023 komo e aña ku a registrá e mihó rèkòrtnan den kantidat di turista di estadia. Total Kòrsou a risibí 582.409 turista di estadia den 2023, kual ta un kresementu di 19% kompará ku aña 2022. Desèmber 2023 ta sobresalí komo e luna mas eksepshonal den término di bishita, ku un impulso impreshonante den kantidat di turista, establesiendo un rèkòrt den kantidat risibí den un solo luna. CTB a registrá un total di 63.390 turista di estadia na luna di desèmber, un kresementu di 41% kompará ku desèmber 2022.

E imágen abou ta mustra e prestashon mensual di 2023 kompará ku e meta mensual i e kantidat di turista risibí na 2022.

Desèmber 2023, un aña di triunfo:

Desèmber 2023 a resultá un éksito triunfante, ku un kantidat rèkòrt di 63.390 turista di estadia. E sifra impreshonante aki ta reflehá un kresementu supstansial di 41% kompará ku desèmber 2022, reforsando e posishon di Kòrsou komo un destinashon di biahe di promé kategoria durante temporada festivo. Algun faktor klave ku a impulsá e kresementu aki ta; kontribushon di aerolíneanan, introdukshon di produktonan nobo, merkadeo di forma konsistente i kolaborashon stratégiko entre sektor públiko i privá.

Turistanan for di Hulanda: Nos merkado primario a hunga un ròl signifikante den e éksito di luna di desèmber registrando un kresementu di 29% den kantidat di turista di estadia. Un total di 23.108 turista hulandes a keda registrá na desèmber 2023. Corendon, e aerolínea nobo riba e ruta Amsterdam – Kòrsou a

hunga un papel importante den e prestashon impreshonante di luna di desèmber. E kolaborashon di KLM i TUI, kualnan a ekspandé nan servisionan durante e lunanan kaminda tin mas hende ta biaha, a yuda kontribuí na e resultado positivo di e merkado hulandes. E resultado di e buelonan adishonal for di Amsterdam ta hopi positivo despues di lunanan di prestashon abou for di Hulanda. E merkado hulandes ta representá 36.5% di tur e turistanan ku a biaha pa Kòrsou na luna di Desèmber, manteniendo su posishon di ta e merkado prinsipal pa Kòrsou.

Turistanan for di Estádos Unídos: E merkado di Estádos Unídos a mustra un prestashon rèkòrt registrando un total di 14.714 turista di estadia na desèmber, 41% kresementu kompará ku desèmber 2022. E kantidat di turista risibí for di e di dos merkado for di kua Kòrsou ta risibí mas tantu turista ta representá 23.2% na luna di desèmber. Total Kòrsou a risibí un kantidat remarkabel di 141.175 turista estadounidense durante 2023. E kresementu for di e merkado di Estádos Unídos ta 51% kompará ku 2022, kontribuyendo na un aña espektakular di turismo pa Kòrsou ku a kibra tur rèkòrt. Desaroyo di servisio aéreo for di Estádos Unídos tabata notabel durante di aña 2023, JetBlue ku su servisio di 5 biaha pa siman na lugá di 3 biaha pa siman. Na final di aña, nos a selebrá regreso di Delta Air Lines konektando Atlanta ku Kòrsou. United Airlines a inisiá e servisio pa Kòrsou mas trempan e temporada di wenter aki, i American Airlines konektando Charlotte diariamente na lugá di un biaha pa siman.

Turistanan for di Colombia: E merkado di Colombia a konkluí aña di forma triunfante logrando un kantidat rèkòrt di turista di estadia na luna di desèmber ku un kresementu eksepshonal di 76% totalisando 5.405 bishitante for di Colombia. E total di bishitantenan pa aña 2023 for di Colombia a alkansá un kantidat impreshonante di 39.414 turista di estadia (un kresementu di 38%), ilustrando un oumento supstansial den preferensia pa Kòrsou bou di e bishitantenan for di Colombia. Avianca a intensifiká su servisio entrante luna di òktober, di 8 biaha pa 11 biaha pa siman for di Bogotá, i Copa a bai di 4 buelo semanal na buelonan diario na final di aprel 2023.

Turistanan for di Canada: Canada, e di kuater merkado for di kua Kòrsou a risibí mas tantu bishitante a registrá un total ekstraordinario di 32.256 bishitante na 2023, markando un kresementu impreshonante di 165%. Desèmber a demostrá di ta un luna fuerte ku 4.674 bishitante kanades, reflehando un kresementu di 35% kompará ku desèmber 2022. E gran prestashon for di Canada ta atribuí prinsipalmente na e konsistensia den promoshon i e servisio di 3 biaha pa siman durante henter aña for di Toronto ku Air Canada. Adishonalmente, e oumento den kapasidat di Air Canada i WestJet den e delaster lunanan di aña a mustra un gran kresementu den kantidat di turista di estadia.

Turistanan for di Brazil: Brazil, e di 5 merkado for di kua Kòrsou a risibí mas tantu bishitante a konkluí aña ku un kantidat notabel di 26.815 turista brasilero. For di Brazil un kantidat di 3.665 turista di estadia a keda risibí na luna di desèmber 2023, un kresementu di 257% kompará ku desèmber 2022. E éksito den e merkado brasilero por keda atribuí na e promoshon konstante i tambe 2023 tabata e aña di e buelo inougural di Azul Airlines. E buelo direkto di Azul for di Belo Horizonte a inisiá ku e frekuensia di 1 biaha pa siman i pa final di aña a ekspandé na 2 buelo pa siman. E desishon stratégiko aki a kontribuí di forma signifikante na resultadonan positivo, demostrando e koperashon balioso di tur stakeholders. Banda di Azul Airlines otro opshonnan di konekshon via Panama ku Copa òf Bogota ku Avianca, ta mustrando resultadonan positivo pa Kòrsou.

E imágennan abou ta mustra primeramente e prestashon di kada region kompará ku 2022, inkluyendo e kantidat ku kada region ta representá den e total di turista di estadia ku a bishitá nos pais.

E di dos imágen ta ilustrá e prestashon di e tòp 5 paisnan inkluyendo e tòp 3 estadonan for di kua nos turistanan ta prosedente.

Turista di estadia, turista krusero i ‘day trippers’

Total 180.526 bishitante a bishitá Kòrsou na desèmber 2023. Manera menshoná anteriormente 63.390 turista di estadia a keda risibí kualnan a yega via di CUR airport. E turistanan aki a keda por lo ménos 1 anochi ku un máksimo di 90 dia. Tambe tin 2.452 bishitante mas ku a keda registrá via CUR airport, kual ta e personanan ku a regresá bèk riba e mesun dia ku nan a yega nos pais, e asina yama ‘day trippers’.

Di akuerdo ku Curaçao Ports Authority, un total di 114.684 turista krusero a keda registrá na luna di desèmber. E kantidat total di bishitante na luna di desèmber ta 20% mas kompará ku desèmber 2022 na momentu ku 95.891 bishitante a keda risibí.

Durante 2023 un kantidat total di 1.3 mion bishitante a bishitá Kòrsou, konsistiendo di 582.409 turista di estadia, 19.763 ‘day trippers’ i 710.769 turista krusero. Den 2022 un total di 1 mion bishitante a keda registrá.

Pa konkluí, Kòrsou ta selebrá e diversidat di su merkadonan i e esfuersonan kolaborativo di tur stakeholders ku a yuda pa logra e éksitonan remarkabel di 2023. E kresementu kontinuo den kantidat di turista for di tur e merkadonan prinsipal ta ilustrá e atrakshon global i aksesibilidat di nos pais. Aña 2023 tabata e aña kaminda nos a habri rutanan nobo pa nos pais i ekspandé e frekuensia for di rutanan eksistente. Nos a amplia e produkto ku ta keda ofresé ku akomodashonnan nobo, restorant- i atrakshonnan, diversifikando di e manera aki e opshonnan pa tur nos bishitantenan. Tur esaki den kombinashon ku aliansanan stratégiko a kontribuí na e éksito di 2023. Miéntras nos ta reflekshoná, nos ta wak padilanti pa sigui konstruí riba e logronan aki i pa den 2024 yama bon bini na ainda mas bishitante for di henter mundu.

Curaçao achieves remarkable tourism success in 2023

WILLEMSTAD – January 15, 2024 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) proudly announces a historic milestone in tourism, marking 2023 as the best record-breaking year for stayover tourism arrivals. In total Curaçao welcomed 582,409 stayover visitor arrivals in 2023, which is a 19% growth compared to the year 2022. December 2023 stands out as the most exceptional month in terms of visitation, with a stunning surge in arrivals, setting an all-time high in one single month. CTB registered a total of 63,390 stayover arrivals in December, a 41% growth compared to December 2022.

The image below shows the monthly performance of 2023 compared to the monthly target and 2022 arrivals.

December 2023, a month of triumph:

December 2023 proved to be a crowning achievement, with a record-breaking 63,390 stayover arrivals. This remarkable figure reflects a substantial 41% increase compared to December 2022, solidifying Curaçao’s position as a top-tier travel destination during the festive season. Key factors driving this growth are airline contributions, new product offering, consistent marketing promotions, strategic collaboration between the public and private sector to name a few.

The Netherlands visitors: The primary source market played a significant role in the December success, recording an outstanding 29% growth in stayover arrivals. A total of 23,108 Dutch arrivals were greeted in December 2023. The newest addition on the Amsterdam route with Corendon Airlines, played a pivotal role in the heightened December performance. Collaborative efforts of KLM and TUI, who expanded their services during the peak month, further contributed to the positive outcome of the Dutch market. The outcome of the additional flights out of Amsterdam is exciting after months of downfall in performance out of the Netherlands. The Dutch market accounts for 36.5% of all the tourists who traveled to Curaçao in December, holding its position of being the main source market for Curaçao.

United States of America Visitors: From the United States of America, the market has set a new high in total arrivals of 14,714 visitors in December, a 41% growth compared to December 2022. The share of the second source market was 23.2% in December. Curaçao has welcomed a remarkable total of 141,175 US arrivals in 2023. The growth out of the US market is 51% compared to 2022, contributing to a spectacular record-breaking tourism year for Curaçao. Air service development out of the USA was notable during the year, with JetBlue servicing Curaçao with 5 weekly flights instead of 3. At the end of the year, we celebrated the return of Delta Air Lines connecting Atlanta with Curaçao. United Airlines starting the service to Curaçao earlier this winter, and American Airlines connecting Charlotte daily instead of once weekly.

Colombia Visitors: The Colombian market celebrated a triumphant conclusion to the year, achieving record-breaking arrivals in December with an outstanding 76% growth, totaling 5,405 Colombians visitors. The overall annual arrivals for Colombian visitors in 2023 reached an impressive 39,414 stayover arrivals (38% growth), showcasing a substantial increase in affinity for Curaçao among Colombian visitors. Avianca amped its service since October from 8 to 11 weekly flights out of Bogota, and Copa went from 4 weekly to daily end of April 2023.

Canada Visitors: The fourth source market, Canada, recorded an extraordinary total of 32,256 arrivals in 2023, marking an impressive 165% growth. December proved to be a strong month, with 4,674 Canadians visitors, reflecting a 35% increase compared to December 2022. The great performance out of Canada is mainly because of consistent promotion commitment towards the market with year-round three weekly service out of Toronto with Air Canada. In addition, the increase capacity with Air Canada and WestJet in the last months of the year showed a great spike in stayover arrivals.

Brazilian Visitors: The fifth source market, Brazil, concluded the year with a notable 26,815 Brazilian visitors, a 164% growth in comparison with the year 2022. Out of Brazil we have welcomed a total of 3,665 stayover visitors in December 2023, which is a 257% increase compared to December 2022. The success in the Brazilian market can be attributed to consistent promotional efforts, with 2023 witnessing the inaugural of Azul airlines. Azul’s direct service from Belo Horizonte started with a weekly frequency and expanded to 2x weekly service by the end of the year. This strategic move has significantly contributed to positive results, showcasing the fruitful collaboration of all stakeholders working together. Next to Azul Airlines other connecting options through Panama with Copa or Bogota with Avianca, shows positive outcome for Curaçao.

The images below show the performance of each region compared to 2022, including the share of the total arrivals and the performance of the top 5 countries, including their top 3 states of residence of our visitors.

Stayover, cruise, and day trippers:

Altogether 180,526 visitors were welcomed in December 2023. As mentioned before 63,390 stayover arrivals were registered arriving through CUR airport. These visitors stayed at least one night with a maximum of 90 days. Another 2,452 arrivals were registered via CUR airport, however departing the same day of arrival, also known as day trippers.

According to the Curaçao Ports Authority, a total of 114,684 cruise visitors are registered in December. The total number of arrivals in December is 20% more compared to December 2022 when we welcomed a total of 95,891 visitors.

During the year 2023, the total number of arrivals amounted to 1.3 million consisting of (582,409 stayover, 19,763-day trippers and 710,769 cruise visitors). In 2022 we recorded a total of 1 million visitors.

To conclude, Curaçao celebrates the diversity of its source markets and the collaborative efforts with all stakeholders that have led to these remarkable achievements in 2023. The continuous growth in arrivals from all source markets exemplifies the global appeal and accessibility to our island. 2023 has been a year, where we have opened new air service gateways to our island and expended more frequency from existing gateways. We have broadened our product offering with new accommodations, restaurants, and attractions, diversifying options for all our visitors. All of this in combination with strategic partnerships contributed to the success of 2023. As we reflect, we look forward to building upon these achievements and welcoming even more visitors from around the world in 2024.

