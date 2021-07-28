POLICE SINT MAARTEN Worker injured at the Cargo Facilities in Point Blanch / Young man arrest at airport

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, July 28th 2021

Worker injured at the Cargo Facilities in Point Blanch

The Police Force Sint Maarten KPSM together with Port St. Maarten safety officers are investigating an accident that occurred at the cargo section of Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo Facilities late last night.

Police Central Dispatch received a call on July 27, 2021 at approximately 9:00 pm about a in truck trailer that possibly struck a cargo vessel crew member. Police patrols along with ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location. At the scene, the affected man complained of pain in his back and lower body. He was tended on site and then transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center. The victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

Following a preliminary investigation, it emerged that the man was walking behind a reversing trailer and was struck by the shipping container.

Two arrested for threats, abuse in unrelated cases

On Tuesday, July 27, police arrested two people in connection with abuse and threats.

A woman with initials M.F.D. was arrested around 1:00pm on Tuesday. She is being held for further investigation. According to the complaint lodged with police, the suspect is accused of severely injuring the victim and threatened to kill him on June 4, 2021. This investigation is ongoing

Around 7:00pm, the police responded to reports of a fight on Soualiga Road. The preliminary investigation found that the suspect with initials E.J.N attempted to ill-treat another person using a knife following an altercation. The suspect is held pending further investigation.

Young man arrest at airport

The Alpha Team arrested a young man with initials R.S.G.A. (23) on Tuesday for his involvement in a drug smuggling offense that took place in the first week of July at Princess Juliana International Airport. During the investigation, narcotics were intercepted and confiscated. The suspect remains in police custody in connection with the further investigation.

The Alpha Team is a jointly multidisciplinary team comprised of the Police Force Sint Maarten KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the Dutch Caribbean Coastguard.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news WhatsApp





Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...