From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

June 3rd 2022

Partial Road closure in Philipsburg

The public of St. Maarten is hereby requested to take note of the measures that will be taken by the St. Maarten Police Force together with the Ministry of VROMI with regards to temporary road closures on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Philipsburg.

The funeral service for the late Mr. R. GROENEVELDT will take place at the Philipsburg Methodist Church on Front Street between the times 09.00 am and 01.00 pm on Monday 06 June 2022

In connection with the passing of his Excellency the Late Acting Governor of Sint Maarten Mr. REYNOLD GROENEVELDT the following roads will be closed.

Between the hours of 07.30 am and 12.00 pm the Front-street will be closed from the Court house to the Le-Escargot Ally (Hendrik Straat up to Hotel-Steeg).

From 12.00 pm to 2.30 pm the Front street/Little bay road will be closed off up to the entrance of Fort Willem road, traffic coming from the de direction of Divi Little bay ( little Bay road) will be deviated onto the Fort Willem road.

Mr. GROENEVELDT will be laid to rest in the Methodist Cemetery.

Motorists are advised to be vigilant, and observant of the traffic diversion.

