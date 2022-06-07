Youp Schmit won the number one spot at the biggest promotion event in Europe in the world of windsurfing

Between May 26-29, 2022, our local windsurfer Youp Schmit participated at the event at the famous German surf spot “Sudstrand” beach in Fehmarn, Germany.

All windsurfing brands and also brands outside the windsurfing industry gathered together at one big festival, to showcase their new gear and gave the customers the opportunity to try out the new gear.

The brands invited their top riders for demos and promo work. Mercedes-Benz was the main sponsor of the event, organizing a competition for the freestyle riders which turned out to be a great success with great wind and conditions during the event.

As part of the signed long-term joint partnership and marketing agreement between Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and Youp Schmit, TCB has contributed with Youp’s participation to attend this event.

We are very proud of our athletes and the opportunity received to collaborate to promote Bonaire as a windsurfer’s paradise. We look forward to more events as part of our agreement and will continue to support our talented youngsters on Bonaire with their dreams and actions that inspire not only our locals but the world.

Youp is currently traveling to Italy for another windsurfing event. We wish Youp and all of our athletes’ good luck and looking forward to welcoming them back soon.

Visit Youp’s website: www.youpschmit.com and follow him on Instagram: @Youpschmit