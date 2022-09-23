SER ta hisa bandera kolorido di SDG’s

WILLEMSTAD, 23 di sèptèmber 2022 – Konseho Sosial Ekonómiko (SER) awe a hisa e bandera kolorido di e Ophetivonan di Desaroyo Sostenibel (Sustainable Development Goals, SDG’s). Ku e akshon di bandera aki, e órgano konsultivo permanente di impresarionan, sindikatonan i ekspertonan independiente, ta mustra su kompromiso ku un prosperidat amplio pa un i tur. E SDGs’-nan ta un kompas pa por alkansá e meta aki. Kòrsou tambe a komprometé su mes na e ophetivonan di desaroyo sostenibel ku enfoke spesial riba SDG 1 Nò na pobresa, SDG 3 Salú bon i bienestar, SDG 4 Edukashon di kalidat, SDG 7 Energia limpi i aksesibel, SDG 8 Trabou digno i kresementu ekonómiko i SDG 14 Bida bou di awa.

Ku regularidat SER ta wòrdu aserká pa duna konseho riba temanan ku ta relatá na e ophetivonan di desaroyo sostenibel menshoná. Aspektonan general relatá na prosperidat amplio i e SDG’s-nan hopi biaha ta sentral den konsehonan ku SER ta emití.

SER hijst vlag voor SDG’s

WILLEMSTAD, 23 september 2022 – De Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) heeft vandaag de kleurrijke vlag gehesen voor de Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s). Met deze vlagactie laat het vaste adviesorgaan van werkgevers, werknemers en onafhankelijke experts, zien zich in te zetten voor brede welvaart voor iedereen. De SDG’s zijn daarvoor een kompas. Ook Curaçao heeft de duurzame ontwikkelingsdoelen van de Verenigde Naties (UN) omarmt en richt zich vooral op SDG 1 No poverty, SDG 3 Good health and wellbeing, SDG 4 Quality education, SDG 7 Clean and affordable energy, SDG 8 Decent work and economic growth en SDG 14 Life below water.

Met regelmaat wordt de SER gevraagd te adviseren over onderwerpen die raakvlakken hebben met deze en aanverwante thema’s. Brede welvaartsaspecten en de duurzame ontwikkelingsdoelen zijn leidend in de SER-advisering.

SER Curaçao raises flag for SDGs

WILLEMSTAD, Sept. 23, 2022 – The Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao today raised the colorful flag for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With this flag action, the permanent advisory body of employers, employees and independent experts, of the Leeward island shows its commitment to broad prosperity for all. The SDGs are a compass for this. Curaçao has also embraced the sustainable development goals of the United Nations (UN) and focuses on SDG 1 No poverty, SDG 3 Good health and wellbeing, SDG 4 Quality education, SDG 7 Clean and affordable energy, SDG 8 Decent work and economic growth and SDG 14 Life below water.

With regularity, the SER is asked to advise on topics that are connected to these and related themes. Broad welfare aspects and the sustainable development goals are leading in the advices of the SER.