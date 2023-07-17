July 17, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU

The Hon. President of Parliament, Mr. Sidharth M. Bijlani, attended the Bastille Day Celebrations on Friday, July 14, 2023.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Parliament of Sint Maarten

The Hon. President of Parliament, Mr. Sidharth M. Bijlani, attended the Bastille Day Celebrations on Friday, July 14, 2023. The festivities commenced with an ecumenical service at the Marigot Catholic Church. Following the service, the President of Parliament joined the Prefet and the President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin, as well as other dignitaries from both sides of the island and Anguilla, to witness the parade of uniformed troupes and the wreath-laying ceremony at the Collectivité’s Memorial Monument. The day concluded with formal speeches, an award ceremony, and a reception at the Marigot Waterfront.

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Premier Evelyn Wever-Croes relaciona cu reunion cu sindicato: MINISTERNAN LO ENTREGA 20% DI ENTRADA DI AWOR TE DECEMBER

REDAKSHON 0

Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes: PROME MINISTER A CONFIRMA DI A RICIBI MENASA CONTRA SU PERSONA “Mi fe ta grandi y mi confiansa den autoridad tambe y mi ta sigur cu nos lo pasa esaki tambe y nos por bay bek na normalidad”

REDAKSHON 0

SDKK tambe tin un responsabilidat komo edukadó riba Dia di Enseñansa

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: