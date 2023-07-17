Parliament of Sint Maarten

The Hon. President of Parliament, Mr. Sidharth M. Bijlani, attended the Bastille Day Celebrations on Friday, July 14, 2023. The festivities commenced with an ecumenical service at the Marigot Catholic Church. Following the service, the President of Parliament joined the Prefet and the President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin, as well as other dignitaries from both sides of the island and Anguilla, to witness the parade of uniformed troupes and the wreath-laying ceremony at the Collectivité’s Memorial Monument. The day concluded with formal speeches, an award ceremony, and a reception at the Marigot Waterfront.

